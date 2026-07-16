Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: METC, MSTR, VRSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC), where a total volume of 14,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.7% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 6,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,600 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 214,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 6,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 5,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for METC options, MSTR options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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