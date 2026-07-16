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METC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: METC, MSTR, VRSN

July 16, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC), where a total volume of 14,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.7% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,600 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 214,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 6,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 5,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for METC options, MSTR options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further METC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

METC
MSTR
VRSN

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