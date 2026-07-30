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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, AAP, CHDN

July 30, 2026 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 13,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 5,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, AAP options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MDB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MDB Options Chain-> MDB market cap history-> Secondary Stock Offerings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
AAP
CHDN

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