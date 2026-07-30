Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, AAP, CHDN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026 , with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 13,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 5,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, AAP options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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