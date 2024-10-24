Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LUV, CL, COUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 35,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 16,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) options are showing a volume of 6,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUV options, CL options, or COUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.