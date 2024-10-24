Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LUV, CL, COUR

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 16,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) options are showing a volume of 6,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, CL options, or COUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding CSX
Funds Holding QCLN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.