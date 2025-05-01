Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, ORCL, AKAM

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 46,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 8,065 contracts, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
