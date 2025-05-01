Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, ORCL, AKAM

May 01, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 1,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 46,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 8,065 contracts, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
