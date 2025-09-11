Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LQDA, WMB, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 11,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 8,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 27,733 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 43,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

