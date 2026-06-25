Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, AMD, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 40,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 7,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 276,824 contracts, representing approximately 27.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 16,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 10,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

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