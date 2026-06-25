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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, AMD, PZZA

June 25, 2026 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 40,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 7,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 276,824 contracts, representing approximately 27.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 16,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 10,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, AMD options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LLY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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