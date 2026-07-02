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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KOP, BE, IREN

July 02, 2026 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Koppers Holdings Inc (Symbol: KOP), where a total of 2,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of KOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares of KOP. Below is a chart showing KOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 163,250 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 11,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) options are showing a volume of 478,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 20,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KOP options, BE options, or IREN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further KOP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

KOP
BE
IREN

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