Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KOP, BE, IREN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Koppers Holdings Inc (Symbol: KOP), where a total of 2,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of KOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares of KOP. Below is a chart showing KOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 163,250 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 11,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) options are showing a volume of 478,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 20,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KOP options, BE options, or IREN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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