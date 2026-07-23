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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KHC, PCG, VST

July 23, 2026 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 74,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 83,473 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 31,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 20,615 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, PCG options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further KHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

KHC
PCG
VST

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