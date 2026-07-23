Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KHC, PCG, VST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 74,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 83,473 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 31,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 20,615 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, PCG options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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