Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KBH, ADBE, BCO

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $555 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $555 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 2,749 contracts, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KBH options, ADBE options, or BCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Average Annual Return
BOLT Videos
SAUC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.