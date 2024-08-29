News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KBH, ADBE, BCO

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 10,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.1% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,300 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $555 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $555 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 2,749 contracts, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

