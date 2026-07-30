Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BMY, CI

July 30, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 44,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 20,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 46,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,099 contracts, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, BMY options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JPM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JPM 13F Filers-> JPM Dividend Growth Rate-> Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BMY
CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.