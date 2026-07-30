Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BMY, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 44,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 20,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 46,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,099 contracts, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JPM Research:

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