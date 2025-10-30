Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INSM, SOFI, ETD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 9,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 980,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 418,883 contracts, representing approximately 41.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 22,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD) options are showing a volume of 1,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.75 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.75 strike highlighted in orange:

