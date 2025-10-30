Markets
INSM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INSM, SOFI, ETD

October 30, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 9,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 980,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 418,883 contracts, representing approximately 41.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 22,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD) options are showing a volume of 1,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.75 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSM options, SOFI options, or ETD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock MACD
 LVTX Average Annual Return
 RYAN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock MACD-> LVTX Average Annual Return-> RYAN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSM
SOFI
ETD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.