Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, CINF, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 146,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) options are showing a volume of 3,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,300 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 46,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 32,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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