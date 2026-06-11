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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, CINF, SBUX

June 11, 2026 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 146,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) options are showing a volume of 3,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,300 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 46,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 32,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, CINF options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GOOG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GOOG
CINF
SBUX

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