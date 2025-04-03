Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, FTAI, WHR

April 03, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 38,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 7,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
