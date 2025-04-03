Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, FTAI, WHR

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 7,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
