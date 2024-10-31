News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLYW, SDGR, ANF

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW), where a total volume of 4,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of FLYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of FLYW. Below is a chart showing FLYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 2,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,279 contracts, representing approximately 727,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

