Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLYW, SDGR, ANF

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 2,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,279 contracts, representing approximately 727,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
