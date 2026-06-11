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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ERII, ASTS, MED

June 11, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII), where a total volume of 10,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.4% of ERII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ERII. Below is a chart showing ERII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 181,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 16,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) options are showing a volume of 1,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ERII options, ASTS options, or MED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ERII Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ERII
ASTS
MED

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