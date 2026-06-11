Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ERII, ASTS, MED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII), where a total volume of 10,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.4% of ERII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ERII. Below is a chart showing ERII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 181,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 16,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) options are showing a volume of 1,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ERII options, ASTS options, or MED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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