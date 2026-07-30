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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, CCB, BTDR

July 30, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 6,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 639,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.8% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coastal Financial Corp (Symbol: CCB) options are showing a volume of 1,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of CCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CCB. Below is a chart showing CCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 88,588 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 33,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQIX options, CCB options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further EQIX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

EQIX
CCB
BTDR

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