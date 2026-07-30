Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, CCB, BTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 6,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 639,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.8% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Coastal Financial Corp (Symbol: CCB) options are showing a volume of 1,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of CCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CCB. Below is a chart showing CCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 88,588 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 33,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQIX options, CCB options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further EQIX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.