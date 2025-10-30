Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EME, JCI, VITL

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 17,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) options are showing a volume of 5,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EME options, JCI options, or VITL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CCIF Videos
Institutional Holders of SFHY
Funds Holding QTEK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.