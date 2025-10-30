Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EME, JCI, VITL

October 30, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), where a total of 2,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of EME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 462,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of EME. Below is a chart showing EME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 17,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) options are showing a volume of 5,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

