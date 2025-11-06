Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCS, DIS, WRBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), where a total volume of 6,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,600 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 40,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) saw options trading volume of 10,560 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCS options, DIS options, or WRBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

