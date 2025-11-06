Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCS, DIS, WRBY

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 40,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) saw options trading volume of 10,560 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCS options, DIS options, or WRBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: STFC shares outstanding history
BHH Videos
SXC Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.