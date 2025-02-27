Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, FWRD, IONQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 19,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 3,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,300 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 94,544 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, FWRD options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.