Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHR, NBR, VRT

October 17, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total volume of 11,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 33,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

