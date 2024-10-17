Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHR, NBR, VRT

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 33,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHR options, NBR options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Contrarian Outlook
JNPR Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of MCY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.