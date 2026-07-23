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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DECK, TMO, EXE

July 23, 2026 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total of 10,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 10,583 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 20,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,000 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, TMO options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DECK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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DECK
TMO
EXE

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