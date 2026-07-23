Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DECK, TMO, EXE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total of 10,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 10,583 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 20,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,000 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, TMO options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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