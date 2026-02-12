Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, VRT, SGHC

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 54,268 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 21,835 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, VRT options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
