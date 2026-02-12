Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, VRT, SGHC

February 12, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 11,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 54,268 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 21,835 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, VRT options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

