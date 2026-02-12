Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, VRT, SGHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 11,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 54,268 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 21,835 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, VRT options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.