Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, WDAY, GAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 8,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 56,133 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, WDAY options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.