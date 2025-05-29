Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, WDAY, GAP

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 56,133 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
