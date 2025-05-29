Markets
CAR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, WDAY, GAP

May 29, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 8,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 56,133 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, WDAY options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 MEI Price Target
 Funds Holding SHYL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> MEI Price Target-> Funds Holding SHYL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAR
WDAY
GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.