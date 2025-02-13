Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAPR, KR, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 761,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 34,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 51,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAPR options, KR options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

