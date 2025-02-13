News & Insights

Markets
CAPR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAPR, KR, UPS

February 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 761,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 34,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 51,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAPR options, KR options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 GCA Options Chain
 ETFs Holding PNRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> GCA Options Chain-> ETFs Holding PNRA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAPR
KR
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.