Markets
BWMN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BWMN, ENPH, GLIBK

May 14, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Symbol: BWMN), where a total volume of 2,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.7% of BWMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BWMN. Below is a chart showing BWMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 97,354 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 16,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GCI Liberty Inc (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 9,015 contracts, representing approximately 901,500 underlying shares or approximately 129.9% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BWMN options, ENPH options, or GLIBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 CVC Videos
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Dividend Stocks-> CVC Videos-> Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWMN
ENPH
GLIBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.