Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BWMN, ENPH, GLIBK

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 97,354 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 16,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And GCI Liberty Inc (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 9,015 contracts, representing approximately 901,500 underlying shares or approximately 129.9% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BWMN options, ENPH options, or GLIBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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