Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, HEI, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 27,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 13,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 5,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 10,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, HEI options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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