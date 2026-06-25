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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, HEI, PVH

June 25, 2026 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 27,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 5,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 10,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, HEI options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AXP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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