Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVAV, GLIBK, BOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 27,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 249% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 21,324 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 240.1% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 14,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Omaha Corp (Symbol: BOC) options are showing a volume of 4,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.1% of BOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares of BOC. Below is a chart showing BOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, GLIBK options, or BOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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