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AVAV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVAV, GLIBK, BOC

May 28, 2026 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 27,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 249% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 21,324 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 240.1% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 14,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boston Omaha Corp (Symbol: BOC) options are showing a volume of 4,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.1% of BOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares of BOC. Below is a chart showing BOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, GLIBK options, or BOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVAV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AVAV
GLIBK
BOC

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