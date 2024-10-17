Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, LEU, APPN

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 12,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.1% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 6,332 contracts, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, LEU options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
