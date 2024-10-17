News & Insights

Markets
AI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, LEU, APPN

October 17, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 94,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 287.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 15,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 12,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.1% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 6,332 contracts, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, LEU options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSEC Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of FTSL
 ECHO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI
LEU
APPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.