Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, LEU, APPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 94,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 287.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 15,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 12,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.1% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 6,332 contracts, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, LEU options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.