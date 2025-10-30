Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AES, ABBV, TMDX

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,445 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 4,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
