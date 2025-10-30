Markets
AES

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AES, ABBV, TMDX

October 30, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AES Corp (Symbol: AES), where a total volume of 47,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,445 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 4,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AES options, ABBV options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PROS
 NOVS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PROS-> NOVS Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AES
ABBV
TMDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.