Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AES, ABBV, TMDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AES Corp (Symbol: AES), where a total volume of 47,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 16,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,445 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 4,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

