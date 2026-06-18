Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACN, AMD, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 55,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 4,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 286,843 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 24,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, AMD options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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