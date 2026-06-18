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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACN, AMD, TTWO

June 18, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 55,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 286,843 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 24,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, AMD options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ACN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ACN
AMD
TTWO

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