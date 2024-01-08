News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, LUMN, CSV

January 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 12,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 110,975 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 50,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV) saw options trading volume of 781 contracts, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of CSV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of CSV. Below is a chart showing CSV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, LUMN options, or CSV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

