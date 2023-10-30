Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XRX, WMT, CSTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 8,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 893,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 24,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 3,953 contracts, representing approximately 395,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

