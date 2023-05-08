Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UI, AIV, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total of 2,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 378.3% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) options are showing a volume of 40,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 315.4% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 20,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 18,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 205.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

