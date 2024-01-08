Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIPT, AEHR, LNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total of 1,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.8% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 81,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 14,639 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 29,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.1% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, AEHR options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.