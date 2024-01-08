Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIPT, AEHR, LNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total of 1,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.8% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 81,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 14,639 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 29,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.1% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, AEHR options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
ERII Stock Predictions
GBTG Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.