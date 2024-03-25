News & Insights

Markets
NSC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, CCL, TH

March 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), where a total volume of 5,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 540,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 128,137 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 970,400 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,899 contracts, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NSC options, CCL options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding FMST
 BN Options Chain
 IJT Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC
CCL
TH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.