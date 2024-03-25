Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, CCL, TH

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 128,137 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 970,400 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,899 contracts, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
