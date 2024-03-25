Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, CCL, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), where a total volume of 5,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 540,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 128,137 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 970,400 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,899 contracts, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

