News & Insights

Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, GNE, CVNA

March 11, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 41,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) options are showing a volume of 615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of GNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of GNE. Below is a chart showing GNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 49,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GNE options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AMZN RSI
 GMO Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
GNE
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.