Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, GNE, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 41,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 8,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) options are showing a volume of 615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of GNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of GNE. Below is a chart showing GNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 49,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

