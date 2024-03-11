Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, GNE, CVNA

Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) options are showing a volume of 615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of GNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of GNE. Below is a chart showing GNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 49,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GNE options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
