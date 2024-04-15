News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNC, GPI, UAL

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 22,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 56,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

