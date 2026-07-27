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WYNN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TBCH, MCD

July 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 7,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 1,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 23,014 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TBCH options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WYNN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding WYNN-> WYNN RSI-> Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
TBCH
MCD

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