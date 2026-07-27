Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TBCH, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 7,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 1,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 23,014 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TBCH options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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