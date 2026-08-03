Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WOLF, ZM, MRCY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total of 80,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 204.5% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027 , with 25,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 54,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 25,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) saw options trading volume of 9,921 contracts, representing approximately 992,100 underlying shares or approximately 165.1% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, ZM options, or MRCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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