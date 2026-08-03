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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WOLF, ZM, MRCY

August 03, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total of 80,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 204.5% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 25,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 54,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 25,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) saw options trading volume of 9,921 contracts, representing approximately 992,100 underlying shares or approximately 165.1% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, ZM options, or MRCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WOLF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WOLF
ZM
MRCY

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