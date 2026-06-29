Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VZ, ERAS, OUST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 169,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 26,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 39,599 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 28,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, ERAS options, or OUST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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