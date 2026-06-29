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VZ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VZ, ERAS, OUST

June 29, 2026 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 169,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 26,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 39,599 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 28,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, ERAS options, or OUST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

VZ
ERAS
OUST

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