Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMDX, GS, VSAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 12,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.2% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 806,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 28,907 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 13,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, GS options, or VSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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