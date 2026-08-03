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TMDX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMDX, GS, VSAT

August 03, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 12,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.2% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 806,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 28,907 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 13,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, GS options, or VSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TMDX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding TMDX-> TMDX Average Annual Return-> Market Cap History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMDX
GS
VSAT

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