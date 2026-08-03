Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMDX, GS, VSAT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 28,907 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 13,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, GS options, or VSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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