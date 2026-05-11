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TGT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, WDC, NTAP

May 11, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 27,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 39,379 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 10,022 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, WDC options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks
 PPR Videos
 Cheap Consumer Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chase Coleman Stock Picks-> PPR Videos-> Cheap Consumer Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
WDC
NTAP

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