Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, WDC, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 27,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 39,379 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 10,022 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, WDC options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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