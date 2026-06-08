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TGT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, PLTR, PFE

June 08, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 39,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 24,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 261,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 16,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 203,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 76,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, PLTR options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TGT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TGT
PLTR
PFE

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