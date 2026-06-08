Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, PLTR, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 39,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 24,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 261,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 16,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 203,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 76,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, PLTR options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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