TGT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, CDNS, MU

October 27, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 41,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 7,747 contracts, representing approximately 774,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 131,655 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 7,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, CDNS options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

