Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TDG, IBM, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 184,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1420 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1420 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 25,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, IBM options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.