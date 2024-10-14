Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TDG, IBM, JNJ

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 25,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
