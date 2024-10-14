News & Insights

Markets
TDG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TDG, IBM, JNJ

October 14, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 184,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1420 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 25,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, IBM options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding AVD
 AEI Insider Buying
 IUSV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDG
IBM
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.