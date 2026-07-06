Markets
TARS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TARS, TRN, CNS

July 06, 2026 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TARS), where a total of 6,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of TARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 882,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of TARS. Below is a chart showing TARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) saw options trading volume of 5,324 contracts, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,100 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) options are showing a volume of 2,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TARS options, TRN options, or CNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TARS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of TARS-> TARS Stock Predictions-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TARS
TRN
CNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.