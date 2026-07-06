Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TARS, TRN, CNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TARS), where a total of 6,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of TARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 882,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of TARS. Below is a chart showing TARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) saw options trading volume of 5,324 contracts, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,100 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) options are showing a volume of 2,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TARS options, TRN options, or CNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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