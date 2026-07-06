Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOLS, ANIP, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS), where a total volume of 22,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.6% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 14,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) options are showing a volume of 3,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 35,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 21,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOLS options, ANIP options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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