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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOLS, ANIP, TDOC

July 06, 2026 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS), where a total volume of 22,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.6% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 14,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) options are showing a volume of 3,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 35,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 21,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOLS options, ANIP options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SOLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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SOLS
ANIP
TDOC

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