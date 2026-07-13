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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLS, MCRI, ALK

July 13, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS), where a total of 127,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 30,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 2,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 33,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 16,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLS options, MCRI options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SLS
MCRI
ALK

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