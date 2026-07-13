Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLS, MCRI, ALK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS), where a total of 127,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 30,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 2,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 33,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 16,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLS options, MCRI options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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