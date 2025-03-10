Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGHC, UPS, RDFN

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 64,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 14,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 87,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
