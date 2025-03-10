News & Insights

Markets
SGHC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGHC, UPS, RDFN

March 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC), where a total of 13,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.4% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 919,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.85 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 13,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 64,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 14,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 87,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SGHC options, UPS options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Stocks
 IOVA Earnings History
 JKL Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Stocks-> IOVA Earnings History-> JKL Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SGHC
UPS
RDFN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.