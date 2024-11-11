Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RYN, SLG, RXRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), where a total volume of 4,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of RYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of RYN. Below is a chart showing RYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 5,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 544,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) saw options trading volume of 28,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,900 underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

